Now more than ever, it’s easy to become reliant on the conveniences of city life. After all, hardly anything is more satisfying than riding an elevator up to your front door, waiting no more than a few seconds for a cab, or booking a dinner reservation at some of the world’s most coveted eateries. However, spending day after day in such restless and lively environments can make life feel a bit tedious at times. So instead of packing a weekender and heading to the usual haunts like a nearby beach or remote town, consider something totally different, like an authentic farmhouse on a working farm.