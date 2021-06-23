Equinix Reiterates Its Climate-Neutral Targets: Non-Fossil Diesel Fuel is One Option

Signify calls for tough action from EU states to meet emission reduction targets by making the switch to smart LED lighting. The company, formerly Philips Lighting, says that the environmental and economic benefits of making the switch to smart LED lighting is a “no-brainer” for EU member states. The company is advocating measures to be taken for a massive switch to energy efficient LED lighting and that key to this transition is more than doubling the annual pace of building renovation to 3% per year.