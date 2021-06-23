Equinix Reiterates Its Climate-Neutral Targets: Non-Fossil Diesel Fuel is One Option
During an Equinix Analyst Day Presentation Wednesday, Jennifer Ruch, who directs sustainability efforts for the global data center colocation leader, added further detail to the company’s stated commitments to reduce carbon emissions in line with objectives set by the Paris Climate Accords. Categorizing some efforts as “incremental energy efficiency improvements,” Ruch pointed to non-fossil diesel fuel and so-called “green hydrogen-powered fuel cells” as options on the table.www.datacenterknowledge.com