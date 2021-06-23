Cancel
Pet of the Week – Chief

By Brett Michel
countynewscenter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet this week’s pet of the week, a sweet and friendly greyhound mix named Chief! Chief is friendly with other dogs but can also be a bit shy at times. He’s an easygoing dog who likes just about everything – toys, snacks and his human friends. If you’re interested in adopting Chief, please visit www.SDDAC.com.

