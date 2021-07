"I had to be a leader and lead by example," says the rapper who had a history of seizures just a few years ago. Rick Ross prides himself on being the biggest boss anyone’s seen thus far, but the Miami rapper treads lightly when it comes to entering new business deals. With a focus on keeping his work life as stress-free as possible after suffering from two seizures in one day in 2011 and being found unresponsive in his Florida home in 2018, Ross tells ESSENCE, “I’m only a part of things that come natural to me. That’s why the boss’s efforts to spread the word about Wingstop’s newest venture make sense.