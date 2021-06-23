Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Coi Leray Is Too Blessed to Be Stressed in Her ABCs

By Georgette Cline
Posted by 
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one thing Coi Leray is going to do it's celebrate her wins. The 2021 XXL Freshman, who reps both North Jersey and Boston, has been mastering her melody-driven, kinetic rhymes over the last four years, which have been put on full display for the masses as a result of her dazzling personality. Her consistency has paid off with a Republic Records deal and a banner year. Peruse her Instagram, where you'll see her signature twerking and flexing fire ’fits, scroll through her Twitter to witness her unfiltered thoughts and watch her music videos to catch her in action. She's become the life of the party in 2021, all while her platinum-selling, smash hit "No More Parties" boasts quite the opposite. Coi brings all that good energy to life in her version of XXL's ABCs.

powerboise.com
Community Policy
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
167
Followers
618
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abcs#Stress#Washington Heights#Republic Records#Twitter#Xxl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Links With Kodak Black & Mustard For "At The Top"

What other way is there to celebrate graduating high school than by releasing a new single? On Thursday (June 24), 24-year-old Coi Leray revealed that she has completed one of her goals by getting her high school diploma. The singer said on "No More Parties" that she's only concerned with things that will help her "elevate," and she's stuck to her word.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Reveals Her Favorite Foods & Recalls Her Memories Of Washington Heights

The latest class of XXL Freshman was recently revealed, and this year, the beloved Hip-Hop magazine has named Toosii, Pooh Shiesty, Rubi Rose, DDG, Blxst, Iann Dior, Morray, 42 Dugg, Lakeyah, Flo Milli, and Coi Leray as the most important artists to watch this year. In the wake of the polarizing freshman cover reveal, XXL has already started pumping out its artist interviews and other supplemental content.
Los Angeles, CAblavity.com

Coi Leray Checks Trolls Body-Shaming Her On Twitter

After the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Coi Leray was the target of trolls who were body-shaming her online. Without hesitation, Leray took to Twitter in a series of tweets to clap back at the naysayers. Leray held nothing back as she defended herself against the online attack.
Montclair, NJHipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Celebrates Honorary Diploma With Republic Records Founders

Montclair, New Jersey – Coi Leray keeps adding to her breakout year with platinum plaques and millions of streams. With all the success she’s having, there’s one accomplishment that trumps all of the rest. On Thursday (June 24), Coi Leray headed to Montclair High School in New Jersey to deliver...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nikki Bella Sends Message To John Cena Wife

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is currently having a happy married life with husband, Artem Chigvintsev. They were blessed with a baby boy, Matteo. But, it is not forgotten how Nikki and wrestler turned actor John Cena had a relationship but it did not work out. Nikki was always...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Kylie Jenner calls Travis Scott a 'blessing' in her life

Kylie Jenner feels "blessed" to have Travis Scott in her life. The 23-year-old make-up mogul - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with the rap star - has taken to Instagram to pay a glowing Father's Day (06.20.21) tribute to Travis, posting a cosy picture of them all together on the platform.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Yo Gotti Brings in DaBaby for a Wild Pool Party in New 'Drop' Video

Yo Gotti has released a new music video for “Drop,” his recent single featuring DaBaby. “Drop,” which was produced by J. White Did It, boasts a hard-hitting beat, glitchy synths, and a no-nonsense chorus: “Drop, shake your ass then/Stop, with your best friend.” The accompanying clip, directed by Arrad, is a complementary blast of uncut summer hedonism as Yo Gotti and DaBaby preside over a wild pool party.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Flo Milli Wants Justice for Breonna Taylor in Her ABCs

Self-confidence is a trait that Flo Milli exudes effortlessly. While she’s on the rise in hip-hop, Flo has her feet firmly planted in the game's soil and isn’t giving up her spot to anyone. The 2021 XXL Freshman may be more soft-spoken on the regular, but her rhymes are the complete opposite—don't play with her. All in all, Flo Milli personifies the ultimate poise in her version of XXL’s ABCs.
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Rare photo of Princess Diana with long hair has just been released

Princess Diana may have passed away over two decades ago, but she continues to live in the hearts of millions all around the world. Yesterday marked her 60th birth anniversary and her sons took this occasion to unveil a statue created in her honour. And while everyone was busy admiring the magnificent monument, this childhood photo of the Princess that was uploaded on social media slipped unnoticed.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Coi Leray Is Tired Of Being Body Shamed For Her Small Frame

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Rapper Coi Leray is tired of having to defend her petite frame to the masses – and we don’t blame her. In a series of tweets, the 24-year-old Boston-native questioned why the internet is constantly discussing her body. One of...
Montclair, NJhotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Graduates High School, Celebrates With Republic Records CEOs

It's a cause for celebration for Coi Leray now that she's reached another milestone. She's quickly becoming one of the most talked-about artists in the industry as Leray has been gaining increasing visibility following her "No More Parties" hit. As she poses on social media, shares her twerk videos, and shows off some intimate moments with her boyfriend, fellow rapper Pressa, Coi has quietly been completing her studies.
Musicsoultracks.com

Tamika Patton makes a classic her own on "God Bless the Child"

But her exciting album on Orpheus Records, #1, has been unavailable digitally until now. The album has found a new life, and in particular folks are raving over her jazzy, soulful version of the iconic “God Bless The Child.” Temika takes a classic and absolutely makes it her own. We...
Celebrities105.1 The Block

Lakeyah’s Goal Is to Make It to Hollywood in Her ABCs

Lakeyah takes a lot of pride in her rhymes and being a certified spitter. The 2021 XXL Freshman made her way from Milwaukee Wisc. to Atlanta with aspirations of becoming a successful rapper. Through hard work, long studio sessions and perseverance, she made her vision happen. Now, she’s a Quality Control Records artist. The 20-year-old rhymer, known for songs like “Big FlexHer,” showcases her paper-chasing ambitions and motivation to succeed in her version of XXL’s ABCs.