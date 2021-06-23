FGCU professor gets unusual gift from former student: a wasp named in his honor

Out of all the gifts that Florida Gulf Coast University professor Dr. Billy Gunnels has received, the one Zach Lahey offered last September likely tops the list.

“Shock is the right word for it,” Gunnels said to describe his emotions upon hearing about Lahey’s gift.

That initial shock was followed by “extreme humility and also fundamental giddiness.”

Lahey, a 2010 graduate of FGCU, recently discovered a new species of wasp while working on his doctoral degree at the Ohio State University.

He decided to name the new species Phoenoteleia gunnelsi after Gunnels, who he credits with playing a major role in his success.

“He kind of got the ball moving on things in terms of sparking my interest in wanting to be a researcher,” Lahey said.

Gunnels, an animal behaviorist, was moved by the gesture and considered it one of the highest honors of his career.

“That is probably one of the clearest, most generous things that could have been done that could acknowledge the effect that you’ve had on someone else,” Gunnels said.