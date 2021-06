Recommendations in a new study of the Virginia Parole Board include doubling its size, supplementing its staff and operating with more transparency. Parole ended in Virginia for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995, but not for prisoners convicted of earlier offenses. The Washington and Lee University School of Law’s Parole Representation Project’s final report, “Parole in Virginia, 2021,” comes as parole is currently under more fire than it has been in decades.