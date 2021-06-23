Oregon DHS says 15-year-old missing since May could be in danger

Alyx Martinez (Oregon Department of Human Services)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Officials say a 15-year-old in Oregon’s foster care system could be in danger after they went missing in Portland back in May, KATU reports.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Alyx Martinez went missing on May 10 and is believed to be in danger.

Alyx could be camping in the Kelly Butte Natural Area in southeast Portland and is known to frequent the Ed Benedict Skate Plaza on Powell Boulevard.

Alyx uses they/them pronouns. They’re described as being around 5-foot-9-inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.

Anyone who sees Alyx or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.