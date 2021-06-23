Starbucks Will Now Let You Fill Reusable Cups Again

One of the greatest love affairs of all time is between you and your coffee. There's not a day that goes by when you don't wake up and gaze lovingly at your favorite mug, or daydream about your run to get a cold brew. Your heart is full of butterflies when you imagine your go-to barista sliding your drink across the counter and into your welcoming hands. But, it’s not just any coffee that you're in love with — it’s Starbucks’ full menu of tasty drinks that’s brought you here, looking for cute Starbucks captions that’ll espresso your true feelings.