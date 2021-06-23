The Best of New Castle: Four Honored as Eagle Scouts

Our very own Boy Scout Troop 2 awarded four young men – Kevin Mendez, Tommy Keane, Joseph Blair, and Raphael “Rafe” Coffino – the rank of Eagle Scout, an achievement earned by only four percent of all Scouts. These current and future leaders exemplify the selflessness we should all aspire to as they fulfilled their responsibilities to live with honor, remain loyal to family and friends, exhibit courage in the face of adversity, and serve others. Before securing this honor, each Scout completed a service project that enhanced the wellbeing of our community.