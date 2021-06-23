Shirley A. Atwater

June 18, 2021, Shirley Atwater reached up and took the hand that she saw reaching down for her and went home with her heavenly father. November 16, 1935, Clifford and Dova Wilson were blessed with their firstborn, a daughter, they named her Shirley Ann. She was born in Strasburg, Colorado. As she was growing up, the family moved quite a bit, providing her with a wealth of experiences. Her brother Jim arrived 16 years later. Soon after that, she met and married her first husband, Floyd Gresham. To this union two daughters were born, Nila Jo and Deborah Ann. Floyd tragically passed away, in an "on the job" automobile accident in 1956. The "end of the watch" came for him, after only one month in his State Trooper's career. The young widow and mother of two, met Marvin Leroy Atwater at a New Year's Eve party in Bennett.