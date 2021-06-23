Tri-Valley law enforcement supports Special Olympics with torch run
Law enforcement officials in the Tri-Valley jogged through their cities with the "Flame of Hope" in support of the Special Olympics Northern California this week. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run began its Tri-Valley leg on Monday in Livermore with the California Highway Patrol and Livermore Police Department before making its way west and north with the Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville police departments until reaching Walnut Creek on Tuesday.danvillesanramon.com