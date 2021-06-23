Historic building demolished after a decade of efforts to save it

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A historic New Orleans building is now being demolished. Fox 8 takes a look back at its significance and the decade-long effort to save it. The hulking stone building greeted passersby on the I-10 for the last 8 years. Danielle DelSol is the executive director for the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans. Del Sol said even with many renovations and the years exposed to the elements there was a lot to still love in the old structure. She said, “The building still was beautiful it still had wonderful arches is you know kind of eyebrows over the arched windows.”