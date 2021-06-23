Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Historic building demolished after a decade of efforts to save it

By Nicondra Norwood
fox8live.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A historic New Orleans building is now being demolished. Fox 8 takes a look back at its significance and the decade-long effort to save it. The hulking stone building greeted passersby on the I-10 for the last 8 years. Danielle DelSol is the executive director for the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans. Del Sol said even with many renovations and the years exposed to the elements there was a lot to still love in the old structure. She said, “The building still was beautiful it still had wonderful arches is you know kind of eyebrows over the arched windows.”

www.fox8live.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Building Materials#New Orleans City Council#Fox 8#Mcdonogh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...