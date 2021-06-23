Cancel
Boulder, CO

Gregory Ulysses Gansecki

The Longmont Leader
 7 days ago
April 4, 1972 ~ June 13, 2021 (age 49) Gregory Ulysses Gansecki, aged 49, passed from this life on June 13th, 2021 following a short illness. He is survived by his parents Michael and Rosalie Mazzarella Gansecki, eldest sister Cheryl and husband Ken Hon, younger sister Karyn and husband Marcello Damasceno and their children Orion (nee Emma) and Mara Hon, Sofia and Lyla Gansecki Damasceno. He is also survived by his Aunts Alice Meattey, Mary Mazzarella and Connie Fusco, uncle Armand Fusco and numerous relatives living in New England and elsewhere.

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com
