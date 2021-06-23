April 4, 1972 ~ June 13, 2021 (age 49) Gregory Ulysses Gansecki, aged 49, passed from this life on June 13th, 2021 following a short illness. He is survived by his parents Michael and Rosalie Mazzarella Gansecki, eldest sister Cheryl and husband Ken Hon, younger sister Karyn and husband Marcello Damasceno and their children Orion (nee Emma) and Mara Hon, Sofia and Lyla Gansecki Damasceno. He is also survived by his Aunts Alice Meattey, Mary Mazzarella and Connie Fusco, uncle Armand Fusco and numerous relatives living in New England and elsewhere.