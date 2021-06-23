David (Dave) Charles Schlund

July 1, 1948 - June 14, 2021. David (Dave) Schlund died peacefully on June 14, 2021. Dave was born in Nebraska on July 1, 1948 to Hazel and Edward Schlund.He had been a resident of Broomfield, CO. since 1977. He is survived by his wife Barbara and daughters and sons in law Traci Kruse (Kent Kruse) and Sarah Schlund (Dominic Guerra), Grandson Cody Guerra; Nick Bucy Step grandson; and great grandchilren Rylee, Hazel, and Easton Guerra. Siblings Edda Schlund, Wiliam Schlund, Joan Schlund (deceased), Lorrayne Johnson, Gail Trobough (deceased), and Beth Kiner.