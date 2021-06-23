Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR: Jeff Gordon to Leave FOX after Being Named Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

By Robert Davis
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASCAR announced today that Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon is setting down the microphone at FOX for a front-office gig at Hendrick Motorsport. “I cannot thank the entire FOX Sports family enough for the incredible opportunity I’ve had over the past six seasons,” Gordon said in a statement. “I’ve come to truly appreciate the responsibility of bringing the sport to our fans and the tremendous work that goes into our broadcasts each and every week. I’m certainly going to miss it, but I will forever be grateful to FOX for the experience and for the trust they’ve placed in me. It’s been a privilege to work with such a talented group of people.”

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

109K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Rick Hendrick
Person
Jimmie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Hall Of Fame#Fox Sports#Full Plate#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsfloridanewstimes.com

Jeff Gordon once thrilled us, now he tricked us

Man Oh Man, has Kid Ray-Ban proved that I was wrong?. It’s hard to imagine Jeff Gordon rushing into middle age and leaving his mark in places like Taradega, Bristol, and Darlington for a million years. Or even Daytona Beach about that. Yak:KEN WILLIS: Please eat on the food truck...
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What is Jeff Gordon’s net worth?

JEFF Gordon is one of NASCAR's most famous drivers. Gordon, 49, has made his career by being a race car driver in NASCAR. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon's net worth is an estimated $200 million. From racing alone, he has made an estimated $500 million in winnings and endorsements...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

Jeff Gordon Officially Leaving Fox Sports For New Job

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon is stepping away from his broadcasting job at Fox to take the vice chairman position with Hendrick Motorsports. The prominent racing team made its official announcement in a press release on Wednesday afternoon. According to the release, Gordon will “maintain a daily presence” with the...
Nashville, TNspeedwaymedia.com

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Nashville

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (17 of 36) IF YOU’RE GONNA PLAY IN TEXAS: Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the annual NASCAR All-Star Race, Kyle Larson battled Brad Keselowski and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott late before maneuvering into first and leading the final eight laps to capture the $1 million payday. It marked the second win for the 28-year-old in the annual exhibition race where no championship points are awarded.
Charlotte, NCArkansas Online

Gordon leaving TV to be No. 2 at Hendrick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth to take a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman and the second-ranking team official to majority owner Rick Hendrick. Wednesday's announcement positions the four-time champion and Hall of Famer to one day succeed the 71-year-old Hendrick at...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Did Jeff Gordon almost switch to Formula 1?

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon recently spoke on the Beyond the Grid podcast about his potential Formula 1 move. In June 2003 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon took part in a car swap with Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, giving him the opportunity to pilot Montoya’s Williams FW24 machine.
Motorsportscountry1037fm.com

Jeff Gordon Leaving Broadcast Booth To Go “Home”

He goes back to a very familiar place. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is leaving his TV gig Fox Sports for a new somewhat familiar position. Jeff will become vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. Of course, Jeff Gordon drove for Rick Hendrick and the team for years. He also has had part-ownership of the team since 1999.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver has long held an equity stake in Hendrick Motorsports and when Fox’s half of the NASCAR season was complete each year, Gordon would turn his attention to working with HMS. On Jan. 1, Gordon will formalize his role at Hendrick, becoming its vice chairman,...
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Gordon reveals long path to becoming vice chairman

CONCORD, N.C. -- Jeff Gordon’s path to vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports has been a long time in the making, according to the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Hendrick Motorsports announced last week that Gordon will be taking on the specially made position, which will make him the second-ranking team official to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. Gordon’s promotion comes after years of working with Hendrick on the business side of motor sports, even while Gordon was racing in Hendrick’s No. 24 Chevrolet.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

Jeff Gordon Reacts To Landing New Job In NASCAR

The legendary Jeff Gordon has been out of the spotlight – even in the midst of his role with Fox Sports – since his retirement in 2015. The 49-year-old made a few headlines on Sunday, though, after landing a new gig in the NASCAR world. Gordon was named the vice...
Indianapolis, INplanetf1.com

How close did NASCAR legend Gordon get to F1?

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon did speak to multiple Formula 1 teams, but a career in the series never seemed realistic. Back in June 2003, Gordon took part in a test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway which saw him swap machinery with then Williams driver Juan Pablo Montoya. That gave Gordon...
Motorsportsracer.com

Hendrick role 'more about coming home' - Gordon

Jeff Gordon has been a presence at Hendrick Motorsports since his full-time NASCAR Cup Series driving career ended in 2015. However, that presence now “gets ramped up to a whole other level” as Gordon becomes vice chairman of the organization. “I’m excited. It’s been in discussion for a long time...
Carscorvetteactioncenter.com

You Could Own Jeff Gordon’s Personal 2009 Corvette ZR1

With only 835 miles on the odometer, Jeff Gordon’s 2009 Corvette ZR1 in Cyber Gray Metallic is up for grabs. If you’re a die hard NASCAR fan and Jeff Gordon is your idol, then you could place the winning bid for his Cyber Gray Metallic 2009 Corvette ZR1 that’s currently up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Gordon leaves door open for Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports made bombshell news last week by outlining their plan for succession, tapping four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to the role of vice chairman. Might another multi-time champ with close ties to the organization be next in line for a management role?. Gordon met the media before Sunday’s Explore...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Is Kyle Busch really just going to leave?

Kyle Busch could secure his 100th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. But is he really going to “retire”?. He has probably said it more than 100 times by now: when he hits 100 career NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, Kyle Busch is set to retire from NASCAR’s second highest level of competition.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have lost more than a win streak

Kyle Larson’s heartbreak at Pocono Raceway cost him not only the win but the lead in the regular season point standings, which could make a huge difference when the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll around. A three-race NASCAR Cup Series winning streak that was just one turn from becoming the...