NASCAR: Jeff Gordon to Leave FOX after Being Named Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR announced today that Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon is setting down the microphone at FOX for a front-office gig at Hendrick Motorsport. “I cannot thank the entire FOX Sports family enough for the incredible opportunity I’ve had over the past six seasons,” Gordon said in a statement. “I’ve come to truly appreciate the responsibility of bringing the sport to our fans and the tremendous work that goes into our broadcasts each and every week. I’m certainly going to miss it, but I will forever be grateful to FOX for the experience and for the trust they’ve placed in me. It’s been a privilege to work with such a talented group of people.”