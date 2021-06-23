Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Independence, MO

Teenage girl found dead in Independence

By Kari Williams
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2376Yu_0adWxvgs00

Independence police are investigating a homicide after a teenage girl was found dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of South Crescent Avenue for a “nature unknown” call.

They located a woman inside the residence, who had died from an “apparent gunshot wound,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, IPD Tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
City
Independence, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girl#Police#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related