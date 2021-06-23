Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galt, CA

About Town

galtheraldonline.com
 8 days ago

Calendar items for the About Town section of The Galt Herald will be accepted for all local nonprofit events held for the community, and for nonprofit fundraising events at the discretion of the editor. Calendar items must be received by 12 p.m. on Monday to ensure publication in the Wednesday edition. All items must be received in writing or via email and must include a contact phone number. Any items received after noon on Monday are not guaranteed publication in the coming Wednesday edition of The Galt Herald. For more information, call 209-745-1551.

www.galtheraldonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galt, CA
City
Elk Grove, CA
Galt, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#A New Hope#Antique#The Galt Herald#The Gora Aquatic Center#Radial Tire Of Elk Grove#Include1972#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...