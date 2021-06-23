Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reports: NFL putting scouting combine out for bid

Posted by 
Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 6 days ago

The NFL’s scouting combine, traditionally an annual staple in Indianapolis, will be put up for bid by other cities, starting in 2023, according to multiple reports.

That’s not an insignificant change, as Indianapolis has hosted the event — which allows teams to scout top NFL draft prospects in one centralized location — every year since 1987. That said, the event is fresh off a change in ‘21 due to COVID-19, as this year teams were only able to do medical evaluations, not test performance.

The selections for 2023-28 will be open to bid from all 32 NFL teams, as the league has done with Super Bowls and recently the NFL draft. Indianapolis is expected to enter the bidding aggressively after failing to negotiate a long-term re-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVAvu_0adWxmzZ00
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

“As the event has grown, so has the city physically,” vice president of Visit Indy Chris Gahl told the Indianapolis Business Journal. “This is an event that we have proudly hosted and helped grow along the way, and one we want to viciously protect keeping in Indy beyond 2022. In working with the Colts and local Combine team, Indy will put in another competitive bid to keep this annual event safe and sound in our city.”

Per the Indianapolis Business Journal, the local economic impact for the city in 2019 was $8.4 million, with an additional estimated $10 million in media exposure.

Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
694
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Super Bowls#Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Super League
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Report: Texans sign RB Rex Burkhead

Running back Rex Burkhead signed with the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday. Burkhead, 30, has been recovering from a torn ACL, an injury he incurred against the Texans while playing for the New England Patriots last season. Burkhead spent the past four seasons with the Patriots and...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Packers have no clue if Aaron Rodgers will show

A week away from mandatory minicamp, the Green Bay Packers have no clue if star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be in attendance or not. The team’s head coach, Matt LaFleur, admitted as much on Wednesday to Packersnews.com. “It’s important that we have all our guys and certainly we’d love him...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Dolphins coach downplays Tua Tagovailoa’s playbook comment

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Friday downplayed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s recent comments about not fully knowing the team’s playbook during his rookie season. “Honestly, I just think he’s comparing last year to where he is right now — and I get it. I understand that,” Flores said. “I think...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

USFL to be rebooted in 2022

The United States Football League will be rebooted in 2022, nearly 40 years after its first go-round. The new league will feature at least eight teams and has retained the team names of the original USFL, which was in operation from 1983-85. Games will be played in the spring, and team locations will be announced at a later date.
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Titans acquire Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans acquired All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Falcons agreed to send Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee in exchange for a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round selection, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the 10-year veteran. The NFL Network reported...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Browns’ Baker Mayfield: ‘No rush’ to sign extension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday that he is in “no rush” to sign a contract extension. Why? Well, Mayfield said that he has “bet on myself my whole life. I’ve always taken it one day at a time, one play at a time. … I’m not going to handle it any differently now.”
NFLjioforme.com

George Karlaftis, Purdue DE | NFL Draft Scout Report – NFL Sports

Last time Purdue selected a player in the first round NFL draft, George Karlaftis did not live in this country. From Athens, Greece to West Lafayette, his journey was a remarkable rise to Pass Rush domination at Purdue University. Appropriately, Karlaftis is most commonly compared to Ryan Kerrigan, who had a Round 1 outlook for Purdue in 2011. About 10 years later, early scout reports show that Karlaftis can follow in the footsteps of Kerrigan in the 2022 NFL draft?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kaiir Elam, Florida CB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Kaiir Elam’s scouting report — can the Florida CB emerge ahead of Derek Stingley Jr. to be the true CB1 heading into the 2022 NFL Draft?. Kaiir Elam might just be the best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft. I know that may sound brash in a class that boasts LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati clamp machine Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. But the Florida CB is right there with them, and he has the amalgamation of physical and mental traits to take his game to the next level in 2021. So, what does Elam’s scouting report say about where he is and where he can go?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Zach Harrison, Ohio State DL | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Wide receiver and cornerback are two of the most productive positions under the Ohio State banner. Still, one could argue that the Buckeyes have produced a comparable amount of NFL talent on the defensive line as well. Since the turn of the century, Buckeyes such as Ryan Pickett, Will Smith, Vernon Gholston, Cameron Heyward, Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young have gone in Round 1. Dozens more have graced the later rounds. Can Ohio State DL Zach Harrison follow in their footsteps in the 2022 NFL Draft?
MLBmilb.com

Scouting report: Pirates' Nick Gonzales

MiLB.com's Scouting Report series spotlights players who are just starting their professional careers, focusing on what the experts are projecting for these young phenoms. Here's a look at second-ranked Pirates prospect Nick Gonzales. For more player journeys on The Road to The Show, click here. Nick Gonzales put up numbers...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

WSU football: Jessi Seumalo ready to scout the NFL

YOU NEVER LIKE to see someone leave. But it’s at least good knowing Washington State director of football recruiting operations Jessi Seumalo is headed to the NFL. Seumalo was hired this week as a scouting assistant by the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers’ personnel and scouting department page lists 22...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Malik Willis, Liberty QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

As the quarterback position constantly evolves, the quest to find the next dynamic playmaker for the NFL continues apace. In recent years we’ve seen Joe Burrow and Zach Wilson emerge from relative obscurity to electrify the college football landscape. After a sensational season for Liberty last year, will Malik Willis be the next QB to make a similar leap ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft? He’s earned significant attention through the offseason, but does Willis’ scouting report confirm or temper the hype around the Flames phenom?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Rasheed Walker, Penn State OT | NFL Draft Scouting Report

The game of football is constantly evolving. When the very fundaments of the sport aren’t eroding against time, clashing philosophies and innovations make each year a must-watch spectacle. Even amidst all this change, however, there is something we can always count on staying the same. Offensive line play matters, and having good offensive line play can be an irreplaceable competitive advantage. Thus, good offensive linemen are always in demand, and Penn State OT Rasheed Walker absolutely qualifies. What does Walker’s NFL Draft scouting report entail, and can he be a franchise left tackle in the NFL?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Sevyn Banks, Ohio State CB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

As his NFL Draft scouting report shows, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks can still improve. But as it stands, he’s already a strong prospect. In the last eight NFL Drafts, the Ohio State Buckeyes have produced seven first-round cornerbacks — Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette, Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley, Eli Apple, and Bradley Roby. They laid claim to no first-round CBs in 2021, so naturally, they’re due for one in 2022. Can Sevyn Banks be the next Ohio State CB to go in Round 1 of the NFL Draft? How does Banks’ scouting report match up with other cornerbacks in the class?
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL teams to begin bidding on hosting NFL Combine

The South Florida region has long been considered a prime destination for the biggest game in football — Miami’s hosting of Super Bowls is frequent and figures to continue to be a staple of the league’s rotation thanks to owner Stephen Ross’ latest renovations to Hard Rock Stadium. But there’s about to be a new show in town for NFL franchises starting in 2023 — one that will undoubtedly catch the eye of the Dolphins’ brass in their bid to continue being a prominent NFL destination:
NFLchatsports.com

Could Raiders, Las Vegas host NFL Combine?

It is clear Las Vegas wants to become a major part of the NFL experience and there is already speculation within the league that it could make a push to become the next home of the NFL Combine. Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the league is going...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bubba Bolden, Miami S | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Does Miami safety Bubba Bolden’s scouting report live up to the early expectation of a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft?. With two players selected in the first round, it’s safe to say this year’s NFL Draft was a success for the Miami Hurricanes defense. Although a repetition seems unlikely next year, one Hurricanes player has received early first-round attention. Can Miami safety Bubba Bolden be a potential first-round prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft? Let’s examine his early scouting report to find out.