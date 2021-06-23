Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Time to Schein: Rob Manfred's Pitcher Substance Checks Are RUINING Baseball

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schein reacts to Washington Nationals Max Scherzer's response to being searched for illegal foreign substances three times and explains why the substance checks are ruining baseball.

247sports.com
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
217K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBcbslocal.com

Oakland A’s Reliever Sergio Romo Drops Pants During Substance Check

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS SF/AP) — Across Major League Baseball there has been mixed reactions to the new policy of umpires searching a pitcher’s gloves, hats and uniforms for possible foreign substances. But none has brought a smile to as many faces as Oakland Athletics reliever Sergio Romo’s reaction in Tuesday...
MLBNBC Washington

Davey Martinez Would Welcome Banning Mid-Inning Substance Checks on Pitchers

Martinez in favor of banning mid-inning substance checks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Major League Baseball is in the middle of enforcing a new rule prohibiting pitchers from using foreign substances while throwing to hitters and it's come with some growing pains. On Tuesday night, Phillies manager Joe Girardi...
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Rob Manfred’s Crackdown On Pitchers Using Sticky Substances Is His Worst Decision Yet As MLB Commissioner

It’s clear that Major League Baseball has a problem. Strikeouts are up. Hitting for average is down. As pitchers have increased their velocity, they have also increased the movement of the ball. It’s long been known that pitchers have used foreign substances on the ball to increase their grip. But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s crackdown on the use of these substances is his worst decision since taking over as the head of baseball in 2014.
MLBDeadspin

All the foreign substance checks are doing is proving what babies baseball players are

We knew this already. We knew baseball players were a bunch of babies, because if you think about how they behave, there’s no other sport even close to having the level of pissbaby-dom that baseball does. Hell, let’s just go back a few days to that adorable Joey Votto story with that cute little girl who came to see him play in San Diego because he’s her favorite player. While it ended with heartwarming photos and videos, let’s not forget where it started. Votto lost his shit over a check-swing call. His first at-bat in one game of 162. It’s barely a ripple in the pond of a baseball season. Is it really worth losing your shit over? To that degree?
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Baseball's crackdown on pitchers had to happen

Major League Baseball is doing the right thing at the wrong time — but it really had little choice. Beginning on Monday, umpires were given the authority to check pitchers for foreign substances and eject any violators. Teams also may ask for a pitcher to be checked if they feel his pitches are a little too lively. This is in response to the league batting average dwindling to historic lows as pitchers pursued maximum spin rates to throw nastier pitches.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Foreign substance checks send Major League Baseball into chaos

Major League Baseball directed umpires to begin checking pitchers for foreign substances this week. And the league is in absolute shambles. Tuesday was the second day of Major League Baseball policing the use of foreign substances by pitchers. The second day. Day one was rather uneventful with consummate professionals like...
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred continues to be an absolute joke

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Rob Manfred, the man who didn’t suspend any of the Houston Astros players for cheating their way to a World Series title, has turned MLB into a joke once again and this time things could get really messy for the league and the game that so many love.
MLBNBC Sports

Scherzer was fed up at Girardi's mid-inning substance check

If there is any athlete in the world most locked in during a game, Max Scherzer is very close to the top of the list. The three-time Cy Young winner is as intense as he is dominant. He grunts when he throws, stalks the mound between strikeouts and talks to himself in tight situations.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Jeff Nelson: Girardi's request for substance check was 'kind of bush league'

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi drew the ire of Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer after asking the umpires to check the veteran ace for foreign substances midway through the fourth inning. During the inspection, Scherzer threw his hat and glove to the ground, and stared down Girardi...
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Reactions To Foreign Substance Checks Are Embarrassing For Baseball

Tempers flared last night between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, as Phillies manger Joe Girardi had Nationals starter Max Scherzer inspected by the umpires multiple times under MLB's new foreign-substance rules. Girardi was eventually ejected, but not before Scherzer offered to strip on the field for the umpires. Listen to Dan Patrick break it all down, explaining how he'd prevent this scenario from happening again and why last night was an embarrassing scenario for all involved.