Time to Schein: Rob Manfred's Pitcher Substance Checks Are RUINING Baseball

We knew this already. We knew baseball players were a bunch of babies, because if you think about how they behave, there’s no other sport even close to having the level of pissbaby-dom that baseball does. Hell, let’s just go back a few days to that adorable Joey Votto story with that cute little girl who came to see him play in San Diego because he’s her favorite player. While it ended with heartwarming photos and videos, let’s not forget where it started. Votto lost his shit over a check-swing call. His first at-bat in one game of 162. It’s barely a ripple in the pond of a baseball season. Is it really worth losing your shit over? To that degree?