It's Not Your Imagination - Extreme Mamma Mia Bell Bottoms Are Trending

For his return to the runway – with an actual live audience – Kim Jones called upon Travis Scott to collaborate on a Dior men’s collection like no other. A serial collaborator, Jones has often painted his designs in the works of visual artists, but this season marked a different approach to the method. Scott worked with Jones on every element of the collection, from silhouette to motif and surface decoration, imbuing it with the distinct taste and styling touches that have made him a style icon in his own right. A conversation between Paris and Texas – where Scott grew up – the collection drew on his memories of the Lone Star State, layering it with Dior’s own history. In 1947, Christian Dior travelled to Texas to show his debut collection to the state’s wealthy clientele. Presented in a cactus garden surrounded by a pink sky, Scott and Jones’s Dior collection suspended itself between the savoir-faire of the maison, and the streetwear community where Scott earned his fashion education. Anders Christian Madsen met the artist and the designer in their Dior atelier.