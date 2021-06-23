Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

It's Not Your Imagination - Extreme Mamma Mia Bell Bottoms Are Trending

By Samantha Sutton
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've scrolled through social media over the past year, you've probably come across an unexpected yet fun craze: Mamma Mia reenactments. But while mouthing along to songs from the musical and two movies always makes for fun TikTok challenges, the trend actually goes way deeper than that. People are out there having full (and very impressive) Mamma Mia themed parties, and with '70s fashion making a comeback, dressing like a young Donna Sheridan is no longer silly - it's now celebrity-approved.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Lily James
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kaia Gerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bell Bottoms#Flared Jeans#Tiktok#Asos#Asos Com Eloquii#Kickflare Pant Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“It’s Making Your Imagination Come To Life”: Travis Scott And Kim Jones On Their Collaborative Dior SS22 Men’s Show

For his return to the runway – with an actual live audience – Kim Jones called upon Travis Scott to collaborate on a Dior men’s collection like no other. A serial collaborator, Jones has often painted his designs in the works of visual artists, but this season marked a different approach to the method. Scott worked with Jones on every element of the collection, from silhouette to motif and surface decoration, imbuing it with the distinct taste and styling touches that have made him a style icon in his own right. A conversation between Paris and Texas – where Scott grew up – the collection drew on his memories of the Lone Star State, layering it with Dior’s own history. In 1947, Christian Dior travelled to Texas to show his debut collection to the state’s wealthy clientele. Presented in a cactus garden surrounded by a pink sky, Scott and Jones’s Dior collection suspended itself between the savoir-faire of the maison, and the streetwear community where Scott earned his fashion education. Anders Christian Madsen met the artist and the designer in their Dior atelier.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Scarlett Johansson is launching her own beauty line

Scarlett Johansson is set to launch her own beauty line in 2022, which she created after taking a “step back” from her existing beauty deals with other brands several years ago.The Hollywood star is no stranger to the beauty industry, having previously worked as an ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana’s perfume line.She revealed her new venture to WWD in an exclusive interview and said she made the decision to move away from her existing beauty deals “with the goal of creating something true to me”.The 36-year-old actor described her beauty line as “a clean, accessible approach...
MoviesPeople

Pierce Brosnan Hopes His Singing in Cinderella Will 'Bring a Smile to People's Faces'

Pierce Brosnan is set to put his vocal skills on full display once again in the upcoming Cinderella adaptation. Brosnan, 68, previously admitted that "singing is not necessarily" his "forte" after receiving mixed reviews for his vocal performances in 2008's Mamma Mia! and 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Criticism aside, the former James Bond actor opens up about what fans can expect from his appearance as King Rowan in the anticipated Kay Cannon-directed Cinderella movie.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Christina Aguilera, 40, Wears Nothing But A White Cardigan & Black Briefs In Sexy New Polaroid Pic

Christina Aguilera had a fun photo shoot in her Pride 2021 merch collection, which is sending money to two nonprofits that benefit transgender individuals!. Christina Aguilera has launched a Pride 2021 collection, so of course, she had to model it! This called for a photo shoot, in which the “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in the collection’s $55 “Spectrum Photo Sweatshirt” (which featured a graphic art print of Christina’s face) and the “Spectrum Logo Brief Underwear” (which she wore with just a long white cardigan). Christina posted polaroid photos from the sultry shoot to her Instagram page on June 3, leaving fans in awe!
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Maple Grove, MNccxmedia.org

Weekend Showcase: Mamma Mia! Live at Maple Grove Town Green

Cross Community Players returns to live theater with a performance of Mamma Mia! at the Town Green in Maple Grove. “It’s so great to be back. And I just cant wait to share the gift of live theater with other people,” said Rebecca Rand, who plays Sophie in the musical classic.
Moviesgroupleisureandtravel.com

Full cast announced for Mama Mia! West End return

The hit musical Mamma Mia! will return to London’s West End at the Novello Theatre on 25th August, with some of the show’s previous stars returning to their former roles. Returning to the cast will be Mazz Murray as Donna, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, and Sophie Matthew as Lisa.
Drinkswinespectator.com

Fashion Icon Vera Wang Puts Even More Party in Prosecco

One of the most important names in U.S. bridal wear is putting her name on one of the most important wines in U.S. wedding receptions: Vera Wang, the acclaimed fashion designer whose brand is synonymous with celebration, has introduced her first Prosecco. "I am a designer, but I am also...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Troian Bellisario Just Debuted the Must-Have Haircut of the Summer

Watch: Troian Bellisario Gives Birth in Hospital Parking Lot. No pretty little lies about it: Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do. The 35-year-old actresses said goodbye to her long locks and hello to a fresh bob. And she can thank hairstylist David Stanwell—who has also worked with Octavia Spencer, Lili Reinhart and Rachel Brosnahan—for the shorter style.
MoviesRefinery29

The First Look At The Camila Cabello’s Cinderella Remake Is…Something

The old expression "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" clearly doesn't apply when it comes to fairytales because Hollywood simply can't help but to put a new spin on almost all of the stories that we grew up with. The latest remake is another musical take on, this time starring pop singer Camila Cabello as the pauper-turned-princess, and the first look at the Amazon Studios film hints that this version of the Charles Perrault classic will be quite different from what we've seen before.
MoviesETOnline.com

Camila Cabello Shares First Trailer for Amazon Prime's 'Cinderella'

Camila Cabello has transformed into Cinderella in the first trailer for the Amazon Prime original movie. The "Havana" singer took to Instagram Wednesday to share the first look at her debut feature role in the re-imagining of the Disney classic. "#CinderellaMovie 😭😭😭 this was one of the most magical experiences...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil' Kim's BF Mr. Papers Warns 50 Cent After He Clowns Her Looks

Mr. Papers has always been pretty protective over Lil' Kim, the mother of his daughter. The two have had a rocky relationship for years but they seem to be close again, perhaps even trying for Baby No. 2 in the near future. On Wednesday, Mr. Papers defended the love of his life from troll comments made by 50 Cent on his public Instagram page, clowning Kim's look during a recent performance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Poses in a Floral Dress & Sandals Alongside Her Dad at 'F9' Premiere

Bow Wow's only daughter and lookalike Shai stunned in a floral-designed free gown and sandals as she posed alongside her dad at a movie premiere. Rap star and actor Bow Wow is famous for fulfilling his daddy responsibilities with his firstborn. The entertainer who has two kids works out a schedule to include his only daughter Shai and goes further to dote on her online.
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Taraji P. Henson Dazzles in Versace Dress and 5-Inch Heels on 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson arrived in style at the 2021 BET Awards in her latest red carpet look. The Oscar-nominated actress and the host of the evening stunned in a dazzling Versace dress, styled by Jason Bolden. The sleeveless number featured sheer black panels with sparkling trim, as well as a flowing pink and yellow printed skirt with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the outfit with a sparkling pair of drop earrings and several rings.