It's Not Your Imagination - Extreme Mamma Mia Bell Bottoms Are Trending
If you've scrolled through social media over the past year, you've probably come across an unexpected yet fun craze: Mamma Mia reenactments. But while mouthing along to songs from the musical and two movies always makes for fun TikTok challenges, the trend actually goes way deeper than that. People are out there having full (and very impressive) Mamma Mia themed parties, and with '70s fashion making a comeback, dressing like a young Donna Sheridan is no longer silly - it's now celebrity-approved.