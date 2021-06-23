Fast & Furious 9: 'We're not just doing the same thing'

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleActor Vin Diesel can remember what his life was like before the first Fast & Furious film was released two decades ago. "I'll never forget being at an airport in Mexico, the movie hadn't come out yet, it was maybe April of 2001," he recalls. "Paul [Walker, his co-star] and...

www.bbc.com
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fast and Furious is already preparing another movie. They don’t get tired!

The Fast and Furious saga already enjoys the fame of its ninth installment, but not satisfied with that, it is already thinking of a spin-off of the franchise. ¡Girl Power! This motto has become famous in Hollywood, since the active participation of women in the films has become a requirement. In search of that female empowerment, the saga of Fast and Furious you are already looking for a production with this specialized approach. Both the production and the cast welcome the creation of this project.
Los Angeles, CAlaconiadailysun.com

20 years of The Fast & The Furious! 10 things you didn’t know about the action film

The first film in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise premiered in Los Angeles, California, on June 18, 2001. In the two decades since ‘The Fast and the Furious’ wowed audiences with its high-speed drag race, mind-blowing special effects and fast-paced action, Rob Cohen’s action film has become an entire multi-billion-dollar multimedia franchise with the ninth instalment, ‘F9’, out later this month.
MoviesFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

‘Fast and Furious 9′ review: Just enough to pull ’em back into theaters?

“F9: The Fast Saga” is just OK. But amid a pandemic recovery, and factoring in the soothing relief provided by a large, loud summer movie, “OK” has officially morphed into a synonym for “good enough.”. This thing has everything. It has rocket cars in space. It has giant magnets pulling...
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Vin Diesel Wants to Do a ‘Fast & Furious’ Musical

‘F9’ – the latest installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise – may not race into theaters until June 25, but its main star, Vin Diesel, is always thinking of ways to expand the film’s legacy. Although already hard-at-work fleshing out the details of the follow-up to ‘F9,’ the Cardi...
Beauty & FashionVulture

Chad Lindberg Answers Every Question We Have About The Fast and the Furious

Death holds no dominion over the Fast & Furious franchise. It’s more powerful than memory or mortality, always pulling characters back in for new appearances, either from the oblivion of time or from beyond the grave. Letty, the rubber-burning love interest played by Michelle Rodriguez, got murdered in the fourth film, but by the sixth one, she was back as an amnesiac antagonist who had survived the explosion that appeared to have killed her at the expense of her memories. After Han, that perpetually snacking member of the car-driving crew played by Sung Kang, was killed off in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the series contorted its timeline in order to keep him around for the next three installments. In the wake of a fan-hashtag campaign (#JusticeForHan), the new movie F9 undoes his passing entirely, revealing him to have been living in hiding after forming his own version of the Fast & Furiouses’ most holy element, the makeshift family.
Movieslatfusa.com

Summer To-Do: Universal Studios Fast & Furious—Supercharged Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort deliver the thrills to guests this summer as the place to experience all things Fast & Furious as Universal Pictures’ opens the ninth installment in the global blockbuster franchise, F9, in U.S. theaters June 25. Fans can see the new movie at Universal CityWalk, check out original cars from the films and then continue the adventure at both theme parks’ “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” rides, which feature stars from the film series.
Moviesjioforme.com

F9 Jordana Brewster wants Eva Mendes to come back at Fast & Furious 10.

F9 star Jordana Brewster has revealed that he wants Fast & Furious 10 to include Eva Mendes’ return as Monica Fuentes, the last of the Fast Fives. F9 Star Jordana Brewster wants Eva Mendes to come back Fast & furious 10..The· fast and furious The franchise is now back with another ridiculous installment F9 I’m in the theater. This is the last movie before the two-part finale of the series, Fast and furious 11.. Over the years, the franchise has built an impressive collection of talented actors. F9 Continues to follow Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his main crewHowever, the series is always looking for ways to get a closer look.
Moviesretailcrowd.co.uk

Guess Vin Diesel, no more secrets

The question that kept millions in fever finally got an answer. Part 9 of Deadly Pace debuted in cinemas this week and was originally scheduled for release in May 2020, but the pandemic hasn’t spared even Torettos. After a long wait, the family is finally back and embarking on their...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Vin Diesel says he feels like Paul Walker ‘sent’ John Cena to play his brother in F9

Vin Diesel has opened up about feeling as though Paul Walker “sent” John Cena to play his on-screen brother Jakob Toretto in the just-released Fast & Furious 9.Walker, who died in 2013 in a car accident at age 40, was an original star of the Fast & Furious franchise. He starred as Brian O'Conner until 2015’s Furious 7.“I’m a multi-cultural actor, you could’ve picked anybody to be my brother,” Diesel said in an interview with NME.“So there was a great moment of anxiety when it came time to think about who you would cast to be Jakob. And I...
Moviesdnyuz.com

Honk if Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel Should Have Kissed in ‘F9’

Fire up the petitions. Notify the lobbyists. When the 10th “Fast and Furious” film is made, I have a suggestion that is really more of a demand: Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren must kiss. This was my primary takeaway from watching the latest installment, “F9,” in which the 75-year-old Mirren...