NewTown Macon creates NewTown Loans with $1 million investment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— NewTown Macon created NewTown Loans with the $1 million commitment from the Sheridan Foundation. NewTown says it’s not only going to help give funding to local entrepreneurs but it’s going to give them the support they might not get from a regular bank. Dr. Anissa Jones and her husband Dion Aiken are the first recipients of NewTown Loans and they say they are honored to bring their dream to life.