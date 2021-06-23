Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

NewTown Macon creates NewTown Loans with $1 million investment

By Ariel Schiller
41nbc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— NewTown Macon created NewTown Loans with the $1 million commitment from the Sheridan Foundation. NewTown says it’s not only going to help give funding to local entrepreneurs but it’s going to give them the support they might not get from a regular bank. Dr. Anissa Jones and her husband Dion Aiken are the first recipients of NewTown Loans and they say they are honored to bring their dream to life.

www.41nbc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Business
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anissa Jones
Person
Josh Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Wmgt#The Sheridan Foundation#Macon Water Authority#Developers Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
Seattle, WAPosted by
CNN

Millions remain under heat warning as extreme heat grips Northwest

(CNN) — The extreme heat wave in the Northwest is beginning to subside in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but much of the West will continue to deal with baking temperatures as millions remain under heat alerts. Canada and US cities in the Northwest have reported their hottest temperatures on record....