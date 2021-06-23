Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship: ‘I deserve to have a life’

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Los Angeles — Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship during its 13-year existence. Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,”...

www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
34K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Virginia State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie unrecognizable

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle! In pictures obtained by Fox News since the explosive testimony, Jamie, 68, was seen recently pumping gas and purchasing a pair of drinks. For the outing, Jamie wore a grey t-shirt supporting the company Wiseco Pistons. He also donned sunglasses, a grey...
Celebritiesvegannews.co

Christina Aguilera’s letter to support Britney Spears in the legal process for her guardianship

Companions in the Mickey Mouse Club of the Disney factory during his childhood and rivals on the stage and charts during his adolescence. It could be said that Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears have had parallel careers (both were young, beautiful and talented) but the industry has taken it upon themselves to make us believe that between them there were a competition to see who was crowned as pop princess in the 2000s.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for June 30, 2021: Happy birthday Vincent D’Onofrio; Virgo, passing stranger has a story to tell

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Vincent D’Onofrio was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on this day in 1959. This birthday star earned a 1998 Emmy nomination for his guest spot on TV’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.” He currently portrays Chin Gigante on “Godfather of Harlem,” and he starred as Robert Goren on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” from 2001 to 2011. D’Onofrio’s film work includes parts in “Jurassic World,” “Men in Black” and “Full Metal Jacket.”