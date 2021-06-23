Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Public Arts Commission to Install and Celebrate New Sculpture on Adams Street

gbpolice.org
 13 days ago

(Green Bay, WI) – The Green Bay Public Arts Commission (GBPAC) is getting ready to install one of Green Bay’s newest sculptures!. Salva Jelly will be installed in downtown Green Bay on Adams Street starting on June 24, 2021. This is a permanent public art sculptural installation constructed from a mix of recycled, reused, and new materials. The larger-than-life jellyfish and midwestern industrial-inspired creation will offer the impression that it is floating within the vacant greenspace in downtown Green Bay. Reused materials for the sculpture were sourced by the artist, Brandon Minga, from his studio and studio mates as well as previous projects. The piece was funded using Community Development Block Grant funds from the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Green Bay.

gbpolice.org
