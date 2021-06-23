Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Pair of Bobcats place in top 20 at Texas Amateur Championship

San Marcos Daily Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas State juniors Clayton King and Wyatt Koricanek both finished in the top 20 at the 112th Texas Amateur Golf Championship at the Midland Country Golf Club on Sunday. King placed fourth in the tournament, shooting 7-under-par 281 through 72 holes on the weekend. He saved his best round for last with a 4-under par 68 in the championship. King also earned 3-under par 69 in both the second and third rounds on the 7,373-yard course.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Golf Course#Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.