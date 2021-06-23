Pair of Bobcats place in top 20 at Texas Amateur Championship

Texas State juniors Clayton King and Wyatt Koricanek both finished in the top 20 at the 112th Texas Amateur Golf Championship at the Midland Country Golf Club on Sunday. King placed fourth in the tournament, shooting 7-under-par 281 through 72 holes on the weekend. He saved his best round for last with a 4-under par 68 in the championship. King also earned 3-under par 69 in both the second and third rounds on the 7,373-yard course.