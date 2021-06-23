Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, IA

In one final diamond season together, Cooper sisters continue to shine bright

Clayton County Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParenthood is sure to bring its share of ups and downs with children, but it doesn’t usually happen as concurrently as it did for Ron and Angie Cooper of Lansing this spring. They watched as younger daughter Kendra, a junior pitcher for the Luther College softball team this season, reeled off six straight wins on the mound as the Lady Norse captured the American Rivers Conference Tournament title. However, in the dugout was oldest daughter Courtney, who missed almost all of her senior season with the softball Norse due to injuries.

waukonstandard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Cooper, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Brennan
Person
Ryan Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Diamond#Softball Player#College Softball#Luther College#Norse#The Super Regional Mvp#Lincoln#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy