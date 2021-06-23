In one final diamond season together, Cooper sisters continue to shine bright

Parenthood is sure to bring its share of ups and downs with children, but it doesn’t usually happen as concurrently as it did for Ron and Angie Cooper of Lansing this spring. They watched as younger daughter Kendra, a junior pitcher for the Luther College softball team this season, reeled off six straight wins on the mound as the Lady Norse captured the American Rivers Conference Tournament title. However, in the dugout was oldest daughter Courtney, who missed almost all of her senior season with the softball Norse due to injuries.