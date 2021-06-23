New Florida law aims to prevent hot car deaths

Some new cars come with a reminder for drivers to check their backseat for any children left behind, but a new law would ensure a similar system is installed in all daycare vans that transport children to prevent children dying of heatstroke by being forgotten.

One Florida mother said that reminder could have saved her son.

“I had a procedure, I put the bottles in the front seat as my reminder and it took a 5-second change in routine and my son died,” said Stephanie Salvilla.

Salvilla said it was a normal Thursday morning except for the fact that her husband was home.

“He loaded the kids up and so when he loaded everyone up he had Gannon in his car seat and the bottles, and he put the bottles in the backseat,” Salvilla said.

Officials say putting something like a shoe in the back of your car or a diaper bag in the front seat can create a safety net, reminding you to get your child in the back.

This is exactly what Salvilla did, but her method was slightly different. She would usually put a bottle in the front and her purse in the back. The day her son Gannon died, that normal routine didn’t happen.

“We went in and dropped Mackenzie (Salvilla’s daughter) off. She said goodbye to him (Gannon) she hugged him twice, she hugged him the first time and then she stopped, turned around and hugged him a second time,” Salvilla said.

Her mental checklist convinced her she dropped Gannon off the same way she dropped off her other child.

“I could tell you to this day I handed him over the daycare half door. I can tell you she was wearing a green shirt. It was the right daycare room, today that’s the memory I have is that I dropped him off, that’s the hardest part,” said Salvilla.

Salvilla now advocates for hot car deaths. She works closely with Amber Rollins, the Director for kidsandcars.org, an organization raising awareness about the dangers of kids and cars.

“People truly believe that the love they have for their children is enough to protect them and unfortunately that’s just not the case,” said Rollins.

Rollins and her team of advocates, including Salvilla, pushed to get this new law passed. The bill just passed this week, requiring *all* daycares in Florida that transport children to install a special alarm to prevent hot car deaths. Each daycare has to install a system alerting the driver to check the back for children.