Memphis, TN

Suspect rams squad car after stealing from Family Dollar, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3eiX_0adWuz2j00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect accused of ramming an officer’s squad car as he ran from police.

Police were called to the Family Doller in the 200 block of Noth Cleveland Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers said they saw the suspect leaving the store with a clear tote bag of merchandise.

According to officers, the suspect put the bag into a red Chevrolet Impala with temporary tags.

Officers tried to stop the suspect, but he rammed the squad car and drove away northbound on North Cleveland.

The suspect is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Theft of Property $1,000 or less/Conduct Involving Merchandise, and Evading Arrest to wit: motor vehicle.

Investigators need your help to identify the person responsible for this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

