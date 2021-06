The biggest story in the hockey world right now is the possibility of a change between the pipes for the Vegas Golden Knights in game four of their semi-final series against the Montreal Canadiens. As we previously reported here, Robin Lehner was in the starter's net for the Knights morning practice. He was also the first goaltender off the ice, a very good indication that he would get the start for Vegas for just the second time in these playoffs. Asked about the possibility of a goaltending change for game four, Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer wasn't having it.