Wasilla man faces “dozens” of charges after high-speed chase on the Glenn Highway

On Wednesday morning, a police chase in the Mat-Su has resulted in dozens of charges filed against 48-year-old Fred Morse of Wasilla, and there could be more to come. Around 9:15 am Wednesday, Troopers received a report of a domestic disturbance at Jim Creek Recreation Area. Morse, who was accused of using bear spray against a female victim, allegedly fled the scene in a gold sedan before leading Wasilla Police and Alaska State Troopers on a pursuit with speeds up to 100 miles per hour. Troopers say Morse drove recklessly through construction zones as well as the scene of a previous fatal accident that was still under investigation. Morse allegedly drove at high speeds in the oncoming lane along the Glenn Highway, nearly causing multiple collisions.