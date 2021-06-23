NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against DARLENE STONESIFER a/k/a MARY DARLENE STONESIFER, deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina, are notified to present their claims to the below named Executor on or before the day of September 23, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 24th day of June, 2021. Jeremy Scott Ledbetter, Executor of the Estate of Darlene Stonesifer a/k/a Mary Darlene Stonesifer c/o Agatha B. Guy Carpenter & Guy, PLLC 559 West Main Street Sylva, North Carolina 28779 16-19e.