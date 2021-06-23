NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against DARRELL WAYNE WOODARD, deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina, are notified to present their claims to the below named Administrator on or before the day of September 23, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 24th day of June, 2021. Leigh Anne Woodard, Administrator of the Estate of Darrell Wayne Woodard c/o Agatha B. Guy Carpenter & Guy, PLLC 559 West Main Street Sylva, North Carolina 28779 16-19e.