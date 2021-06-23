NOTICE TO CREDITORS All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Albert L. Sylvester, Jr., Deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina are notified to present their claims to the below-named Executor on or before September 8, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 10th day of June, 2021. Carle Todd Sylvester, Executor c/o Thomas R. Crawford Attorney at Law Crawford Law Firm P.O. Box 300 Sylva, NC 28779-0300 14-17e.