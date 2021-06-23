Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: George; Greene A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHWESTERN MOBILE...NORTHEASTERN GEORGE AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 648 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Lucedale, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Semmes and Wilmer.