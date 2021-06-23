Cancel
Sherman County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTY At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goodland and Ruleton. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 5 and 21. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
