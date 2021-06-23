Thousands raised to help ranchers affected by wildfires

Marana ranchers raised thousands of dollars to help fellow ranchers affected by the current wildfires Wednesday afternoon.

Dozens of ranchers came together at the Marana Stockyards and donated money, feed, and cattle in efforts to send aid to those in need.

A total of $12,558 was raised in 20 minutes.

Clay Parsons is the owner of Marana Stockyards. He says words cannot express how thankful he is for the outpouring of love and donations.

“We got to do something for our fellow ranchers. So that’s what we’re doing today. We’re trying to raise money because they’re in bad shape. We’re raising money to get hay hauled up there for them and we’re paying truckers to haul the hay out, haul the hay up there. A lot of donations and our fellow ranchers here are just raising their hands and being so generous,” he told KGUN9.

Jared Lyman was there with his boys and donated to the cause.

“You know there’s a lot of fires in the state of Arizona and I feel like this is a way I can contribute to those who are in need,” Lyman added.

He says the wildfires can be devastating to ranchers.

“If it burns hot, you know everything’s gone. Feed, shrubbery, trees, improvements such as fences, water lines, trails, things like that that cost a lot of money to replace,” Lyman told KGUN9.

“If you turn the cows loose in the center of Tucson, Arizona, you’ve got pavement. Well, that’s what a fire looks like after a fire goes through. There’s nothing to eat. Everything they’re eating is being hauled over to them to keep them alive,” added Parsons

When 8-year-old Ty Tart heard how badly ranchers were hurting because of the wildfires, he told his dad he wanted to help.

“I donated my calf because all the ranches were burning down,” said Ty.

“I just thought it was awful good of him thinking, being eight years old to think of something like that. Makes me proud of raising him the way I have,” added his dad, John Hart.

The thousands of dollars raised do not include online donations that continue coming in.

“Ranchers and farmers feed the world. We’re in bad shape right now. Anything you can do to help us would be greatly appreciated,” Parsons told KGUN9.

If you would like to donate, the Arizona Farm and Ranch Group is asking for checks made out to:

AZ Farm and Ranch Group

916 W Adams

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Att: Maria

Memo: Fire Relief Fund

