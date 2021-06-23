Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily closes after police freeze assets

As the lights go off at Apple Daily’s headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong officially waves goodbye to one of the city’s most popular papers. I grew up in a strict household in Taikoo on Hong Kong Island, where my tiger grandmother would not allow me to read anything except textbooks or newspapers. Unlike other kids at school who who relaxed at the park or played video games after school, my brother and I were always told to do our schoolwork and read.