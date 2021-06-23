Cancel
Portland, OR

Cooling centers opening as temperatures heat up

By KOIN 6 News
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlX5p_0adWt7wJ00 Public facilities are open for the homeless or anyone else who needs to escape the predicted record-breaking temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJD6R_0adWt7wJ00 The Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services is opening public cooling centers in response to a weekend forecast in the triple digits.

According to Multnomah County's website, the centers will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Friday, June 25, through at least Monday, June 28, at the following Portland locations:

• Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

• Sunrise Center, 18901 E. Burnside St.

• Arbor Lodge, 1952 N. Lombard St.

"That's about four days of cooling centers that are going to be open. We may add more sites as needed. That's for everyone though, so folks that are unsheltered can go to those places. Folks who are in a warm apartment that windows don't open and you need a place to be during the day, you can go there too," Denis Theriault, the Communications Coordinator for The Joint Office and Multnomah County, told KOIN 6 News.

Homeless people or anyone who needs transportation support should dial 211. In addition, mobile outreach teams are prepared to meet homeless campers where they are on the street to help them keep cool.

"We've been buying extra water bottles, cooling towels, misting bottles, electrolyte packets, Gatorade packets and things like that that we can make into kits. And we've been doing that for the past week and a half knowing that we were going to get to some rough weather. We didn't know it was going to be this bad, but we knew it was going to be bad enough so we started that work a while ago," Theriault said.

KOIN 6 News visited various homeless camps around town to see what they were doing to prepare for the coming heat on Tuesday, June 22. A reporter brought with them bottles of water, socks and masks to give out to anyone we talked to who was in need of some basic amenities or dehydrated.

Charles Dunaway, a homeless neighbor of Northeast Portland, said he's planning on beating the heat by using a lot of cold water, wringing out rags "and you know, bird bath," he added with a chuckle. "Hard to get to a shower, too."

One homeless person in Southwest Portland who was asking motorists backed up in traffic for change near a major thoroughfare told KOIN 6 News he was pretty acclimated to the heat, having lived in places like Arizona and Nevada.

"I didn't think that I could take the heat as good as I have been lately. But I change my schedule up so that I sleep like two four-hour periods or three two-hour periods. And try to get as much done physically, early," said Frederick Allen.

"That's why we're all getting canopies. 'Cause it keeps it really, really, almost cold in there," added another homeless camper living in a tent in Southwest Portland who wanted to remain anonymous. "But it's keeping me on a good sleep schedule. The sun shines in my face at 7 a.m."

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

