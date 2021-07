The US economy remains on a positive trajectory even as it contends with higher inflation, according to congressional testimony released Monday by the head of the Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in prepared remarks ahead of a House hearing Tuesday, reiterated that the central bank will continue its supportive stance to ensure that the "sustained improvement" since the depths of Covid-19 pandemic is extended. The labor market has improved, but progress has been "uneven," said Powell, in remarks consistent with his response to questions at a news conference last week. "We at the Fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery," Powell said in the testimony.