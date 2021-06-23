Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Mexico's Slim, other firms open to rebuilding collapsed metro line, president says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1po8fm_0adWt1dx00
Employees work as part of the investigations at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City, Mexico May 19, 2021. REUTERS/ Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso and other firms that built the metro line that collapsed last month, killing 26 people, are willing to participate in rebuilding it.

Lopez Obrador said he met with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Slim, Latin American's richest man, to discuss a plan to rehabilitate as soon as possible the Metro 12 Line, which suffered the accident on May 3.

Slim and the other firms "are willing, eager to help and participate and I applaud that," Lopez Obrador said at a daily news conference, without specifying what their involvement might entail.

He added that both the government and firms wanted to avoid a court battle.

Sheinbaum on Friday said she would like the firms that built the metro railway to help pay for its reconstruction. read more

The line was built by a consortium led by Mexico's ICA (ICA.MX) along with Grupo Carso (GCARSOA1.MX) and French trainmaker Alstom SA (ALSO.PA).

Preliminary findings of an independent investigation published on June 16 showed the collapse of a section of the line was caused by a structural failure. read more

And in a separate inspection, the Civil Engineering Corps of Mexico said on Thursday it found evidence of other deficiencies and vulnerabilities that require further analysis. read more

The collapse, Mexico's biggest train accident in years, put pressure on close allies of Lopez Obrador as well as Slim.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Sheinbaum
Person
Carlos Slim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Line#Mexican#Latin American#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Mexico City
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Report: Mexico's state oil company sliding on environmental standards

Mexico's state-owned oil company is sliding in two key environmental indicators, according to a report by Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI). Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has been increasing the rate at which it burns off excess methane — known as natural gas flaring — and amping up production of high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO), a heavily-polluting energy source, according to the report.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Switzerland investigates Gunvor links to Ecuador oil trading

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors said on Wednesday they are investigating whether bribery, money laundering or other crimes linked to Ecuador oil trading were committed in Switzerland following a U.S. criminal case against an ex-Gunvor Group employee. U.S. prosecutors are investigating “the suspected bribery of Ecuadorian public officials...
Agriculturepoandpo.com

Drug cartels threaten Mexican avocado sector

The current avocado season (which runs from July 2020 through June 2021) will not be an exception, as exports this season have again broken records: during the second half of 2020, avocado export volumes were 11.8% higher than the previous year, according to avocado producer and exporter association APEAM. Three-quarters...
Politicsmexicodailypost.com

Blanca Jiménez Cisneros is ratified as Mexico’s new Ambassador to France

Mexico City, Mexico — The Permanent Commission of Congress endorsed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to appoint Blanca Jiménez Cisneros as Mexico’s Ambassador to France. Unanimously, the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union ratified the presidential appointment of Blanca Elena Jiménez Cisneros as Ambassador of Mexico to...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Mexico may not be following El Salvador’s example on Bitcoin… yet

A warning from the country’s financial regulators seemed to be specifically targeting Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who on Sunday said he would explore his bank accepting Bitcoin. Authorities behind financial regulation in Mexico have warned against financial institutions handling cryptocurrencies, saying digital assets are still not considered legal tender in the country.
Energy Industry104.1 WIKY

Brazil unveils emergency power measures

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government on Monday unveiled emergency hydroelectric measures in response to a drought that has emptied reservoirs and fanned inflation expectations. Mines and Energy minister Bento Albuquerque in a speech urged consumers to be conscientious in their power and water use, but did not announce...
Public Healthhot96.com

Mexico reports 1,661 new cases of COVID-19, 44 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 1,661 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 44 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,507,453 infections and 232,608 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data suggested the...
Americaskfgo.com

Mexico sends letter to U.S. to start remediation in disputed GM vote

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has sent the United States a letter that formally kicks off a joint negotiation to resolve a U.S. complaint over a disputed contract vote at a General Motors Co factory, Mexican officials said on Monday. Workers had voted in April on whether to keep their...
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mexico central bank swats down banking magnate over Bitcoin

Mexico's central bank on Monday swatted down the cryptocurrency enthusiasm expressed over the weekend by one of the country's leading bankers. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in retail, banking and television who has been seen as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's closest business ally, wrote in his social media accounts Sunday that Bitcoin is a good investment. He said his Banco Azteca was working on ways to allow the public to buy the cryptocurrency.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Mexico ‘Ideal’ for Hydrogen Development, Association President Says

“Companies that have joined the Mexican Hydrogen Association consider that there is large potential for green hydrogen development in Mexico, particularly given the country’s geographic location and access to abundant renewable energy sources,” Israel Hurtado, president of the Mexican Hydrogen Association, told NGI’s Mexico Gas Price Index. “Members of the industry are looking at green hydrogen as another fuel that can either substitute or complement natural gas.”
TrafficPLANetizen

Report: Collapsed Mexico City Train Line Had Major Structural Flaws

An investigation of the collapse of a Mexico City Metro overpass in May that killed 26 people by Natalie Kitroeff, Maria Abi-Habib, James Glanz, Oscar Lopez, Weiyi Cai, Evan Grothjan, Miles Peyton, and Alejandro Cegarra of The New York Times, "based on years of government records, interviews with people who worked on the construction, and expert analysis of evidence from the crash site," found "serious flaws in the basic construction of the metro that appear to have led directly to its collapse."
Miami, FLmiamitodaynews.com

Major Mexico investment firm to open in Miami

Banorte Securities International (BSI), an investment management and brokerage service company based in Houston, announced it will open offices in the Brickell financial district to attend to its clients from Mexico and the Latin American region in South Florida. The company is a subsidiary of Mexican financial institution Grupo Financiero...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Mexico's President Sees Faster Return to Pre-Pandemic Economy

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he expects that by the third quarter the Mexican economy will reach pre-pandemic levels, after gross domestic product contracted by some 8.5% last year driven by pandemic-related fallout. The president's faith in a faster rebound is more optimistic...
Trafficwealthx.com

Slim’s Company Still Eligible For Mexico Contracts Despite Train Crash

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso SAB will need to take responsibility for building a section of Mexico City’s metro that collapsed but it won’t lose existing government contracts or be locked out of future work, according to a person close to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. An independent probe...