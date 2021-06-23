Prince Philip’s life celebrated with new Windsor Castle exhibit

When visiting the UK, Dave and I are obsessed with castles. Heck, when visiting Europe in general, we can’t get enough of them. So naturally, Windsor Castle is at the top of our list. As the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, Windsor Castle draws visitors from across the globe and locals alike. It was thrust back into the spotlight when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married here in 2018 and with the press swirling around “Megxit” and The Crown still going strong on Netflix interest in the royals has never been so high.