Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Prince Philip’s life celebrated with new Windsor Castle exhibit

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A new exhibition opening in Windsor Castle on Thursday commemorates the life and legacy of Britain’s Prince Philip, including many fabulous items gifted him over decades of official duties and overseas visits. Titled ‘Prince Philip: A Celebration’, the display features over 100 objects from the Duke of...

kfgo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Nelson Mandela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Reuters#French#First Nations#The Blood Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obituaries
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
U.K.ohmymag.co.uk

The Sussexes could be kept away from Buckingham Palace

The Mail on Sunday revealed on 27 June that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee, which is due to be held in 2022, they may well have to find another place to sit as the Buckingham Palace balcony may be off limit to them.
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Says Prince Philip's Death Left a "Giant-Sized Hole" In Her Life

Prince Philip's death in early April shook the royal family, with the loss felt not only among those close to him, but also throughout the UK. Now, as the royals participate in more in-person engagements, the Duke of Edinburgh's absence is palpable. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, recently gave an interview with BBC's Radio 5 Live where she grew emotional, missing her father-in-law.
Musicarcamax.com

Prince Philip's passing 'left a giant-sized hole' in the royal family's lives

Prince Philip's death left a "giant-sized hole" in the royal family. The late husband of Queen Elizabeth passed away in April at the age of 99, and his daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has now said the royal family are still grieving his death as well as trying to spend "as much time with the Queen" as they can amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebritiestatler.com

The Countess of Wessex opens up about the late Prince Philip in touching new interview

A busy working royal who serves as Patron for more than 70 charities and organisations, the Countess of Wessex is among the most admired Royal Family members. In a candid interview this week, Prince Edward’s wife spoke touchingly about her late father-in-law, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as her experiences during the pandemic and her work in advocating for survivors of sexual violence in warfare.
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Kate Middleton set to take Prince Philip's place

Once again, Kate Middleton is proving to be a real asset to the monarchy. While speculation continues as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did inform Queen Elizabeth II of their decision to name their daughter Lilibet, according to The Mirror, it was actually Kate Middleton who found out before anyone else, through the Duke of Sussex. The latter then reportedly revealed the information to the crown.
Worldinews.co.uk

Royals mark Father’s Day with touching tributes to Prince Philip

The royal family has marked Father’s Day by sharing a photograph from 70 years ago of the Queen with King George VI, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales. The picture, captured at Balmoral in 1951, depicts the Queen with her father and Philip at either side of her, while Charles sits atop an animal statue.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Kate Middleton & Prince William 'Told Friends They Could See No Point In Talking To Harry' After Prince Philip's Funeral, Author Claims

Even though Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted chatting with Prince Harry after Prince Philip's funeral, it seems like the topics they discussed could have been surface level. Article continues below advertisement. It was reported that William and Harry spoke after the funeral behind closed doors, but now historian...
Entertainmenthistoryofyesterday.com

Why Did Queen Victoria Marry Her Cousin?

W — ith the possible exception of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, no royal couple is more iconic than Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Together, they captured the public interest and reversed the negative perception of royalty that had taken hold since the days of George II. Strangely enough, Victoria...
Books & Literaturenewpaper24.com

Prince Charles pays a touching tribute to Prince Philip in new submit with Camilla | Books | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Prince Charles pays a touching tribute to Prince Philip in new submit with Camilla | Books | Leisure. The Duchess of Cornwall’s Studying Room launches its subsequent season on Monday along with her husband choosing the primary 5 books. The Instagram web page options suggestions alongside unique interviews with authors and promotes Camilla’s work with the Nationwide Literacy Belief. The charity works with faculties to assist deprived youngsters enhance and develop studying expertise. All of Charles’ guide alternatives maintain private which means to him, however one, specifically, has a particular connection to his father.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

The Queen's private holiday home is full of Prince Philip memories – photos

Her Majesty The Queen broke tradition in 2021 when she reportedly visited her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, in May – three months before her usual annual trip. The monarch normally stays at the property in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, in August, but it is said that the Queen escaped to Scotland to grieve for her late husband Prince Philip.
LifestyletheplanetD

How to Visit Windsor Castle

When visiting the UK, Dave and I are obsessed with castles. Heck, when visiting Europe in general, we can’t get enough of them. So naturally, Windsor Castle is at the top of our list. As the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, Windsor Castle draws visitors from across the globe and locals alike. It was thrust back into the spotlight when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married here in 2018 and with the press swirling around “Megxit” and The Crown still going strong on Netflix interest in the royals has never been so high.
U.K.yourmoney.com

New £5 coin launched to commemorate life of Prince Philip

The special edition coin features an original portrait of The Duke, which he approved himself before his death in April, aged 99. The coin is available from the Royal Mint website, as well as post offices around the UK and special stockists across the Commonwealth and worldwide. Chancellor Rishi Sunak...
U.K.Vanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth Says “It’s Lovely” to Be Back in Scotland as Royal Week Continues

Queen Elizabeth seemed more than pleased to be making a trip up North this week, visiting Scotland for the first time since her husband Prince Philip’s passing. The royal made the journey to Stirling Castle in Stirling, Scotland on Tuesday to reopen The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Museum in her capacity as Patron of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association. The trip is just one part of Royal Week during which the monarch will be undertaking “a range of engagements celebrating community, innovation and history,” according to a Buckingham Palace press release. During her travels, the Queen will also be visiting various businesses, charities, and cultural institutions that highlight the pioneers working to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince William & Prince Harry Were 'At Each Other's Throats As Fiercely As Ever' At Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William may have been photographed speaking at Prince Philip's funeral — but once they were out of sight, the brothers were reportedly arguing. In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, royal expert Robert Lacey explained that many hoped their grandfather's funeral in April would "bring the warring brothers together in an atmosphere of reflection" but instead, they "started quarrelling again."