It’s a fairly quiet week for economic data, albeit with a couple of highlights worth watching. Friday’s US NFP report was the highlight of the last week, but it certainly didn’t make anything clearer for traders…or policymakers. According to BLS estimates, the US economy added 850K jobs in June, the best reading (after revisions) in 10 months! While the headline print was fairly strong, some of the secondary aspects of the report were more mixed, with average hourly earnings rising only 0.3% m/m and the unemployment rate ticking up to 5.9%.