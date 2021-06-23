Cancel
Public Safety

Antivirus creator John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison hours after court approved extradition to US

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 6 days ago
John McAfee, the founder of McAfee Antivirus, was found dead on Wednesday in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, multiple news outlets reported.

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories.

John Mcafee
#Suicide#Extradition#Prison#Shooting#Spanish#Mcafee Antivirus
Public Safetydnyuz.com

John McAfee Reportedly Dead From Suspected Suicide In Spanish Jail

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more information. John McAfee, the antivirus-pioneer-turned-cryptocurrency-enthusiast, alleged murderer, and alleged tax evader, was found dead in a prison cell in Spain, according to multiple reports...
Public Safetydecrypt.co

John McAfee to Be Extradited to US From Spain

Anti-virus software mogul John McAfee was arrested in Spain last year on tax evasion charges. The Spanish High Court has now authorized his extradition to the U.S. McAfee has always denied the accusations. Spain’s High Court has approved the extradition of badboy tech entrepreneur John McAfee to the U.S. where...
Public Safety12160.info

John McAfee Suicided In Prison, Dead Man’s Switch Activated?

Literally no one is buying it. More on that in a minute. John McAfee, the controversial antivirus software magnate who’d had multiple recent run-ins with the US law, has died at 75. McAfee was awaiting extradition in a Spanish prison after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year.
Public Safetypacificpundit.com

John McAfee “suicided” in Spain jail cell

Anti-virus software founder John McAfee was an outspoken, critic of the US government, and especially the Jeffrey Epstein sudden “suicide”. Now, all of a sudden, John McAfee has been found, dead of an apparent “suicide” in his Spanish jail cell, shortly before he was supposed to be extradited to the US. He spoke out a lot about the Clinton Crime Family.
Public SafetyThe Verge

John McAfee found dead in Barcelona prison, authorities say

John McAfee, founder of the company behind McAfee Antivirus, has been found dead according to reports from Reuters, El Mundo, El País, and others. He was being held in a Barcelona prison, and the Catalan Department of Justice has stated that his death was likely caused by suicide. Lawyers for McAfee confirmed his death to Reuters and The New York Times, with one saying it was “the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Financial World

American software mogul John McAfee commits suicide in Spanish prison

John McAfee, the towering and titanic British-born American tech entrepreneur and businessman, passed away at the age of 75 on Wednesday in a Barcelona prison shortly after the Spanish High Court had authorized a US extradition request and McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villaba, had confirmed that his client had committed suicide by hanging, as an extradition in effect would lead to a probable life-sentence for him in the United States which the tech giant and political activist could not bear witness.
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Public SafetyVanity Fair

Report: John McAfee Autopsy Rules His Death a Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus software carrying his name, died in a Spanish prison cell last week, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, told Reuters last week that prison wardens found him hanging in his cell. As the outlet noted on Monday, the Spanish newspaper El País has now reported, citing sources familiar with the process, that an official autopsy ruled McAfee’s death a suicide. A spokesperson for the Catalonian court system overseeing the autopsy told Reuters that it didn’t have any information on the report.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee death - latest news: Tech mogul found dead in Spanish jail after court approves extradition

The anti-virus pioneer John McAfee was found dead on Wednesday in his Barcelona prison cell, where he had been awaiting trial for tax evasion. Just before his death, Spain’s high court had authorized his extradition to the United States. According to local reports, Mr McAfee had said in court only a week ago that if he was extradited, he feared he would spend the rest of his life in prison.“If I am extradited, it is almost certain that I will spend the rest of my life in prison because the United States wants to use me as an example,” he...
Public Safetyhollywoodunlocked.com

John McAfee, Who Feared He’d Be ‘WHACKD,’ Is Found Dead In Spanish Jail Cell By Apparent Suicide

John McAfee, Who Feared He’d Be ‘WHACKD,’ Is Found Dead In Spanish Jail Cell By Apparent Suicide. John McAfee, the software mogul behind the famous antivirus software who feared he’d be “whackd,” has been found dead in a Spanish jail cell, with police claiming it was an apparent suicide. It’s reported that just a few hours after a Spanish High Court ruled for his extradition to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges, McAfee’s lifeless body was pulled from his cell in Barcelona, with an investigation underway.
Public Safetyfrontpagedetectives.com

Tech mogul John McAfee found dead in jail cell hours after court ruled he should be returned to U.S. to face charges

A tech mogul was found dead in his Spanish jail cell, just houses after a court publicly ruled he should be returned to the U.S. to face fraud and money laundering charges. According to multiple reports, John McAfee, the man behind the anti-virus company, was found dead in his cell on June 23. Spanish officials say his death appears to be suicide.
Public Safetydnyuz.com

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...