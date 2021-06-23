Cancel
Russia says it fired warning shots at British ship in Black Sea

Russian aircraft and ships on Wednesday dropped bombs and fired at a British warship in the Black Sea, Moscow said.

ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

Related
thedrive

Russia Claims Bombs Dropped To Warn Off British Warship, Royal Navy Says It Never Happened

Reports state that more than 20 Russian aircraft buzzed the Royal Navy destroyer while Border Guard vessels approached to within 100 meters. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has flatly denied Russia’s claims that its military and internal security forces took aggressive action against a U.K. Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer, HMS Defender, sailing in the Black Sea earlier today, to “stop” it from conducting further maneuvers in an area close to Russian-controlled Crimea. Initial reports citing the Russian Ministry of Defense said a Russian Border Guard vessel and an Su-24 Fencer combat jet both fired warning shots, with the latter purportedly dropping four high-explosive bombs across the British warship’s path.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine, NATO launch joint Black Sea drills

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine and NATO on Monday launched Black Sea drills that will involve dozens of warships, an exercise that follows last week's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea. Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path...
WATCH: Russia release footage of 'Royal Navy warship chased out of Ukrainian waters'

Moscow claimed that warning shots were fired by Russian vessels at HMS Defender as it passed through the contested part of the Black Sea on Wednesday – an assertion dismissed by the UK Government, which said only that a routine “gunnery exercise” took place. Cabinet minister George Eustice said Moscow may have been trying to make a point, but stressed that the Royal Navy would be prepared to send another vessel through the waters, restating the UK’s position that Crimea is Ukrainian territory. Dramatic eyewitness accounts revealed the Type 45 destroyer was buzzed by Russian military jets and the sound of naval gunfire could be heard as it sailed from Odessa in Ukraine to Georgia on Wednesday.
The United Kingdom has denied that Russia’s fire in the Black Sea was a warning to its destroyer: “They carried out an artillery exercise.”

The The UK Defense Ministry on Wednesday denied Moscow’s allegations against the Russian navy Warning shots against the British destroyer “HMS Defender” South of the peninsula Crimea, And said it was a military exercise. According to Russian sources, The destroyer entered Russian territorial waters near Cape Philand, South of the...
Russia launches largest submarine built in 30 years

Russia has tested a giant new nuclear submarine in open waters for the first time, just days after a tense standoff in the Black Sea with Britain involving a Royal Navy destroyer. The ‘Belgorod’, believed to be the largest submarine developed anywhere in the world in 30 years, was trialled...
Symbolism of Military Diplomacy: Growing Tensions between NATO and Russia in the Black Sea

On June 23, 2021, Russian patrol ships allegedly fired warning shots and an Su-24M aircraft dropped four bombs along the path of the British warship HMS Defender, sailing from Odesa, Ukraine, to Georgia within the 12-nautical-mile (22-km) limit of annexed Crimea's territorial waters. British officials, however, denied it was an attack or that bombs had been dropped along the vessel’s path, characterizing the incident instead as a “gunnery exercise.” The documents discovered in Kent, nevertheless, confirm that the passage was a calculated decision by the British government and the use of a warship in pursuit of coercive diplomatic goals. The most important message of the British Defense Ministry’s statement was that the HMS Defender had been engaged in “innocent passage” through Ukrainian territorial waters as they are defined by international law. Russia’s Defense Ministry, however, said the Defender had violated Russia’s border.
NATO Exercise SeaBreeze 2021 Begins In The Black Sea, Featuring 32 Countries

On June 28th, the NATO exercise Sea Breeze 2021 began, also including Ukraine. “In the Black Sea region, NATO is strengthening deterrence and defense with joint exercises and maritime patrols such as the upcoming exercise SEA BREEZE 2021. This is good example to how Allies and Partners provide unique training opportunities, designed to enhance readiness, improve collaboration, and interoperability in the Black Sea region.”
Dutch navy: Russian jets flew low over frigate in Black Sea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russian warplanes repeatedly flew low over a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea last week and carried out “mock attacks,” the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands said Tuesday. The incident involving the Dutch ship Zr. Ms. Evertsen happened last Thursday southeast of Crimea, the...
Russia sparks panic as armed fighter jets ‘harassed’ Dutch navy frigate in Black Sea | World | Information – NEWPAPER24

Russia sparks panic as armed fighter jets ‘harassed’ Dutch navy frigate in Black Sea | World | Information. The Russian defence ministry mentioned it had scrambled fighter jets and bombers to forestall the frigate from coming into Russian waters, in line with information companies. The Russian navy mentioned the warplanes flew at a protected distance from the vessel and in keeping with worldwide rules.