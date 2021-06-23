Russia says it fired warning shots at British ship in Black Sea

On June 23, 2021, Russian patrol ships allegedly fired warning shots and an Su-24M aircraft dropped four bombs along the path of the British warship HMS Defender, sailing from Odesa, Ukraine, to Georgia within the 12-nautical-mile (22-km) limit of annexed Crimea's territorial waters. British officials, however, denied it was an attack or that bombs had been dropped along the vessel’s path, characterizing the incident instead as a “gunnery exercise.” The documents discovered in Kent, nevertheless, confirm that the passage was a calculated decision by the British government and the use of a warship in pursuit of coercive diplomatic goals. The most important message of the British Defense Ministry’s statement was that the HMS Defender had been engaged in “innocent passage” through Ukrainian territorial waters as they are defined by international law. Russia’s Defense Ministry, however, said the Defender had violated Russia’s border.