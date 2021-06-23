Cancel
Newsy Nuggets: New chef at JW Marriott BC, 808 in the 407, Fleming's gas problem fixed, and don't ask for a salad to-go at Hillstone

By Scott Joseph
scottjosephorlando.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa Sallman has been named executive chef for the JW Marriott Bonnet Creek and will take over duties at Sear + Sea, pictured at top, the indoor/outdoor steak and seafood restaurant overlooking the actual Bonnet Creek. Sallman, left, has been with the Marriott organization for 20 years, most recently as executive sous chef at the JW Marriott Marco Island. By the way, Illume, the new rooftop restaurant and lounge at the JWM Bonnet Creek is now open and I’ll have my review tomorrow.

