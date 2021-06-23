Cancel
POTUS

Harris to visit US-Mexico border on Friday

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to El Paso, Texas, on Friday, according to an emailed statement from her office.

knowherenews.com
Knowhere News

Knowhere News

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

El Paso, TXPosted by
CBS News

Local Matters: Trump to visit southern border days after Vice President Harris

Former President Donald Trump is planning to visit the southern border Wednesday, just days after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to El Paso, Texas, to focus on immigration. Politico reporter Renuka Rayasam joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero with more on Harris' trip and details on the battle over Texas Republicans' efforts to push through a new voting law.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ted Cruz Accuses Kamala Harris of Avoiding 'Biden Cages' During Border Visit

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris' recent border trip and the implementation of critical race theory in schools. Cruz joined Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show Watters World Saturday night to discuss critical race theory and the U.S. border crisis. Watters asked Cruz if the American people are "buying" Harris' trip to El Paso, Texas.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason:...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'MediaBuzz' on Kamala Harris' border moment, Trump saying media miss him

This is a rush transcript from "MediaBuzz," June 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Fox News alert, state and local officials in surfside, Florida are about to provide an update on that horrible building collapse that has killed at least five people. We'll bring that to you as soon as it happens.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Noem to send 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) is deploying National Guard troops to Texas to help “secure” the U.S.-Mexico border, she announced Tuesday. The move comes as record numbers of people, mostly from Central America, seek asylum at the U.S. southern border. Republicans have seized on the border crossings in recent months, blaming President Biden and his administration for failing to adequately secure the border.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden administration to close some emergency shelters for unaccompanied migrant children

(CNN) — The Biden administration is preparing to close some emergency shelters for unaccompanied migrant children just weeks after considering expanding one of the sites. The move comes in the wake of testimonials from kids that shed light on the subpar conditions at some of the sites and that have opened up the administration to criticism from immigration advocates and attorneys.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barr sparks new political firestorm

Former Attorney General William Barr has created a political firestorm with interviews for a new book that call former President Trump ’s claims about fraud in last year’s election “bullshit” and detail how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pressed him to publicly dispute Trump’s assertions. Barr has enraged Democrats...