Newsy Nuggets: New chef at JW Marriott BC, 808 in the 407, Fleming's gas problem fixed, and don't ask for a salad to-go at Hillstone
The 808, a Hawaiian themed restaurant in the former Dexter’s of Thornton Park space, is scheduled to open [checks watch] right about now. Hawaii’s area code is 808, so that’s how the owners, Wendy Conner and Todd Ulmer, came up with the theme. It also happens to be the building’s address on Washington Street. It’s a good thing it wasn’t next door at 810 or we’d be looking at a menu inspired by the cuisine of Flint, Mich. As it is, I’m guessing (because no menu has been posted yet) the 808 will feature poke bowls and, I don’t know, maybe spam?www.scottjosephorlando.com