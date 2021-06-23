Cancel
Health

Medicaid Contractor Data Breach Affected 334,000 Providers

By Doug Olenick
inforisktoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaximus Corp., a global provider of government health data services, says a data breach exposed the personal information of more than 334,000 Medicaid healthcare providers nationwide. The company says in a statement provided to Information Security Media Group that on May 19, it discovered an unauthorized party had accessed one...

www.inforisktoday.com
