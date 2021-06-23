Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

House GOP votes to ban schools from requiring vaccines and limit health secretary’s authority

Posted by 
WITF
WITF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An amendment to the Senate bill designed to prevent "vaccine passports" would prohibit the secretary from ordering mask wearing and other public health measures. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania House Republicans voted to prohibit schools and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students — and to strip the state health secretary from being able to order certain emergency public health measures in the future.

www.witf.org
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Harrisburg, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Harrisburg, PA
Vaccines
Harrisburg, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Gop#House Republicans#Vaccinations#Senate Republicans#Gop#Pennsylvania House#Democratic State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Aid for schools, overtime rule were key trade in budget deal

(Harrisburg) — A key trade that sealed a budget deal between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the Legislature was a $100 million injection of cash into Pennsylvania’s poorest public schools in exchange for the governor backing off a regulatory expansion of eligibility for overtime pay. Wolf, a Democrat,...
House RentPosted by
WITF

Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy

By Sarah Kleiner and Taylor Johnston/Center for Public Integrity and Michael Casey/The Associated Press. Before the pandemic hit, Jacqueline Bartley, a mother of two girls and a boy, had a comfortable life. Then the 41-year-old lost her job at American Airlines, quickly spent her savings and found herself months behind on the $1,350-a-month home she rented. Until then she had never missed a rent payment.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh move ahead with plastic bag bans as Pennsylvania’s preemption nears its end

(Harrisburg) — Cities and townships hoping to ban plastic bags within their borders may finally have the legal authority to do so in Pennsylvania. When the Republican-controlled legislature passed the state budget last week, it didn’t renew a statewide preemption on single-use plastics, opening the door for cities and municipalities to approve new prohibitions or enforce existing bans.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

School funding winners and losers in Pa.’s new $40B budget

Advocates for more education spending, like the Education Law Center, said that new spending — which the state is calling “Level Up” — is a sign that “our voices made a difference here.”. (Philadelphia) — The $40 billion budget that Pennsylvania lawmakers passed last week includes a $300 million increase...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Republicans unveil budget that puts pandemic funds in bank

(Harrisburg) — Republicans who control the Pennsylvania General Assembly rolled out a $39.8 billion general fund budget plan Friday that would put into savings about $5 billion in federal coronavirus relief money and boost K-12 education funding by $300 million. The first details became public Friday morning, hours before votes...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Pennsylvania officially lifts indoor face mask mandate

The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transit. People should also continue to follow mask guidance at workplaces, businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. (Philadelphia) — With daily COVID-19 case counts declining, Pennsylvania has officially lifted its...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Bill passes to let courts hire collection agencies for fines

(Harrisburg) — Common pleas and magisterial district judges would be allowed to hire private collection agencies to pursue overdue court fines and costs under a bill approved Friday by the Pennsylvania Legislature. The bill that passed the House by a 109-92 vote would apply after a defendant fails to appear...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Changes to medical marijuana law approved by Legislature

(Harrisburg) — Pandemic-era regulations that let medical marijuana dispensaries serve patients at curbside and dispense three months’ worth of the drug at a time were memorialized into law by the Legislature Friday, and the governor’s office said he would sign the bill. The legislation also relaxes the rules under which...
Florida StatePosted by
WITF

Florida building collapse leaves many asking questions about structure durability and safety

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. One of the reasons that the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida has shocked so many people is a building just doesn’t fall down in the United States, unless there’s a natural disaster or criminal intent, like a terrorist attack.
EconomyPosted by
WITF

J & J agrees to pay $230M in New York opioid settlement

(New York) — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to New York state to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis, Attorney General Letitia James said on Saturday. The drugmaker also agreed to permanently end the manufacturing and distribution of opioids across New...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

New statewide nonprofit offers support to Black entrepreneurs

When the economy began to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black businesses were hit disproportionately hard. Between February and April 2020, they declined 41 percent, in comparison to 17 percent for White-owned businesses, according to a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. David Dix, CEO of...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Vulnerable Pennsylvanians still in need as pandemic winds down

Also on the program: Pennsylvania dialects and regionalisms. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted millions of lives in so many ways: our health, jobs, education, social lives and more. For those who were struggling before the pandemic, the last 15 months have often made their situations even more difficult. Nonprofit organizations on...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WITF

Philadelphia school board approves ‘sanctuary’ resolution

The Philadelphia school board has unanimously voted to adopt a “welcoming sanctuary schools” policy, assuring immigrant students and families they will be safe from immigration authorities while at school. The Associated Press. (Philadelphia) — The Philadelphia school board unanimously voted Thursday to adopt a “welcoming sanctuary schools” policy, assuring immigrant...
HealthPosted by
WITF

TRJ Explores Medical Racism

According to a study from the Association of American Medical Colleges, only 5% of active physicians identify as Black or African American. On the next Toward Racial Justice, we’ll explore medical racism as well as look at the profound impact a lack of diversity in the medical field can have on people of color. Join us Tuesday, July 6 at 7pm on WITF’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WITF

Prosecutors get their 1st guilty plea in the Jan. 6 oath keepers conspiracy case

Young is one of 16 people associated with the Oath Keepers to be charged with conspiracy, obstruction and other offenses over the Capitol riot. (Washington) — Federal prosecutors secured their first guilty plea Wednesday in the Justice Department’s sprawling conspiracy case involving the Oath Keepers extremist group in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.