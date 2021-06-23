House GOP votes to ban schools from requiring vaccines and limit health secretary’s authority

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. One of the reasons that the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida has shocked so many people is a building just doesn’t fall down in the United States, unless there’s a natural disaster or criminal intent, like a terrorist attack.